Despite the massive success of Full House, Jodie Sweetin says the financial reality today is far from what people might expect.

Jodie Sweetin recently opened up about residual payments and, honestly, the number raised eyebrows. She revealed that one of her latest checks came out to just one cent.

For someone who spent years as Stephanie Tanner and later returned in Fuller House, it’s the kind of detail that doesn’t quite line up with the show’s legacy.

The issue, as Jodie Sweetin explained in essence, comes down to how the industry has changed. Back in the day, reruns meant syndication money. Now, with everything sitting on streaming platforms, those steady payments have pretty much dried up.

Jodie Sweetin made it clear it’s no longer something you can count on — sometimes a little extra comes in, sometimes it barely covers anything at all.

And despite what people assume, Jodie Sweetin isn’t living some over-the-top Hollywood lifestyle. She described her situation in a pretty down-to-earth way — driving a regular car, renting her place, dealing with bills like anyone else. There’s this idea that actors from big shows are set for life, but Sweetin’s experience suggests otherwise.

Her journey after Full House hasn’t exactly been smooth either. Like many child stars, she struggled once the show ended, going through a difficult phase where things got, well, a bit out of control.

Jodie Sweetin has since been open about that period, acknowledging how close she came to serious consequences before eventually turning things around.

A major shift came when her personal life changed direction, pushing her to step away from that path. She later found sobriety in 2008 and has stayed on track since, rebuilding her life piece by piece.

Even now, Jodie Sweetin still holds a strong connection to Full House and what it meant to audiences. And if the chance ever came up again, Sweetin seems more than willing to step back into that world — just maybe without expecting much from the residuals this time around.