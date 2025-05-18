web analytics
Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer: statement

AFP
Agence France-Presse

Former US president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer and is reviewing treatment options, a statement from his office said Sunday.

On Friday the 82-year-old Democrat was “diagnosed with prostate cancer … with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

