Joe Biden thanks PM Imran for joining pact to cut methane emissions

GLASGOW: Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of COP26 global climate conference in Glasgow.

“A pleasure to interact with President Biden at COP26,” the SAPM tweeted. He said the US president thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for committing to the Washington-led global methane pledge to cut methane emissions by 30% by the end of this decade in an effort to tackle climate change.

A pleasure to interact with @POTUS at @COP26 who thanked @ImranKhanPTI for #Pakistan being the first Asian country to join the #GlobalMethanePledge along with 100 over countries pic.twitter.com/g3dHv68maX — Malik Amin Aslam (@aminattock) November 2, 2021

Amin Aslam led the Pakistani delegation at COP26 global climate conference held in Glasgow. He was accompanied by Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul.

Pakistan has become the first Asian country to sign up for the global methane pledge. More than 100 countries pledged to cut emissions of methane – the most potent greenhouse gas – by 30 per cent this decade to avoid dangerous warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The SAPM also met with Germany’s Parliamentary State Secretary for Development Aid Dr Maria Flachsbarth in Glasgow. During the meeting, both countries decided to launch Pak-German Climate and Energy Initiative to further common climate goals.

A meeting between SAPM(Climate Change) @AminAttock and Germany’s Parliamentary State Secretary for Development Aid. Dr Maria Flachsbarth held in Glasgow. Pakistan🇵🇰 & Germany🇩🇪 decide to launch Pak-German Climate & Energy Initiative to further common climate goals. pic.twitter.com/feQR19a7ot — Ministry of Climate Change, Govt of Pakistan (@ClimateChangePK) November 2, 2021

“Germany has announced €150m in pursuance of climate agreement with Pakistan, and has agreed to assist & partner Pakistan in Clean Energy Development and nature based solutions,” Amin Aslam said.

