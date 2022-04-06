Joe Biden’s group launches TikTok account to engage youth

American President Joe Biden-affiliated nonprofit group Building Back Together is set to create its TikTok account. The effort is to engage the young people with the presidents’ agenda ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, The Verge reported.

The group aims to create content inspired by TikTok features and trends, to explain the Presidents’ agenda and plans to the platform’s mostly young user base. The organization’s staff will regularly maintain its presence over the account with news clips and audio featuring the President.

A spokesperson of the organization talking to The Verge said “By launching a TikTok account, we’re building off that work with the goal of reaching the large and growing user base of this platform, including young people who disproportionately use TikTok.”

He added that they want to make sure TikTok users are seeing information about the positive impacts of the president’s agenda, and they’ll be doing that by producing original content tailored to the platform.

The Biden administration, despite concerns about the application’s Chinese origin, has embraced TikTok as an outreach tool.

According to the Washington Post, the announcement has come just weeks after the White House briefed TikTok creators about the war in Ukraine.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki and members of the National Security council detailed the White House’s strategic goals in the region following Russia’s ongoing invasion during the March briefing.

