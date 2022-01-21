Joe Elliott urges Adele to ‘get a humidifier’

Singer Adele has been at risk of losing her iconic voice during £30million Las Vegas residency as warned by musician Joe Elliott.

Joe Elliott, founder of rock band Def Leppard has cautioned Adele of facing trouble for her vocal cords during her upcoming residency in Las Vegas, due to the adverse effects of dry heat in the desert city.

Elliott, who has played in the city back in 2019 stated, “I had to fill my bath with boiling water every night and put kettles and humidifiers all over the place so you wake up drowned”.

He went on to advise the singer to invest in some ‘good quality equipment to keep her voice in tip-top condition’, complaining that the weather in the city is ‘killer for singers’.

“For god’s sake get a humidifier for your room”, 62-year-old requested the hitmaker, who previously has had problems with her vocal cords and underwent surgery in 2011, after suffering a hemorrhage.

After her complete recovery, the singer was struck down again in 2017, damaging her vocal cords. In the wake of illness, she was forced to cancel the final shows of her world tour at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The dry city has earlier affected other performers including U2 frontman Bono, and Jon Bon Jovi.

