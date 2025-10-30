Joe Flacco hurting, Bengals prep Jake Browning for possible start vs. Bears

October 29: A shoulder injury limiting quarterback Joe Flacco could force the Cincinnati Bengals to reinsert Jake Browning in the starting spot for Sunday’s meeting with the Chicago Bears.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the team considers Flacco day-to-day and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher voiced optimism on Wednesday that Flacco could still be ready by Sunday.

Flacco did not practice Wednesday and is “50-50” to play Sunday, Taylor said.

If Flacco has anything to do with the final decision, he’ll be in the lineup based on Taylor’s assessment.

“He wants to play. I hate speaking for him but that’s what he told me,” Taylor said. “A guy that wants to get out there and play with something like that, that’s a credit to him.

“He wasn’t here in the offseason. He wasn’t invested in our training camp. It would be easy for him — we’ve got a bye next week, I’ve got an AC joint (injury, let’s just let this thing heal up — but that’s not the communication he’s given to me at all.”

Flacco suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder in last week’s loss to the Jets. It was his third start since being acquired from the Cleveland Browns.

He had eight touchdowns (seven passing, one rushing) and no interceptions with Cincinnati. Still, the Bengals went 1-2 with Flacco as its QB1.

Browning had an 0-3 record as a starter this season and was benched with the offense lagging. Cincinnati averaged 12.3 points with Browning running the first team.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was revitalized with Flacco in the lineup, catching an NFL-record-tying 38 passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns in the past three games. Only former Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (2018) has ever caught 38 passes in a three-game span.

The Bears (4-3) have allowed 185 points (26.4 per game) and 16 touchdown passes this season.