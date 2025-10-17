Joe Jonas announces DNCE Halloween comeback show in Miami

On October 16, the 36-year-old singer and actor Joe Jonas announced via Instagram that the DNCE rock band would return to the stage for a sensational Halloween event on October 31.

They will make their triumphant comeback with a one-night-only Halloween show in Miami, Florida, at the FPL Solar Amphitheatre.

However, lead vocalist of the Only Human hitmaker Joe Jonas, drummer Jack Lawless, and guitarist JinJoo Lee will perform fan-favorite tunes like “Cake by the Ocean,” “Toothbrush,” and more.

“Now you know what you’re doing on Halloween. See you in Miami,” Joe Jonas wrote in the caption.

Fans took to the comments section to express their delight, with one person jokingly stating, “Somebody, anybody, please do livestreaming from TikTok for this.”

“DNCE is back, baby,” a follower said.

“Am I off that day? No. Will I find my way there regardless? Yes,” another fan humorously wrote.

“See you there,” one fan confirmed his attendance.

Earlier this year, Fans were left surprised after ex-couple actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas reunited for a big celebration.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star joined the Jonas family to celebrate their eldest daughter’s birthday this week in Miami, Florida, US media outlets reported.

According to reports, the two celebrities, who share two daughters, reunited earlier this month for the birthday celebrations.

Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas first celebrated the third birthday of their daughter, Delphine, on July 14.

The two got together for a second time on July 22 to celebrate the fifth birthday of their eldest daughter, Willa.

Joe Jonas’s brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, and sister-in-laws Priyanka Chopra and Daniella Jonas, also joined the ex-couple for the birthday celebrations.

It is to be noted here that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas.