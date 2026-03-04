Joe Jonas gives rare peek at girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela from Italy vacation

Joe Jonas is soaking up the romance in Italy and giving fans subtle glimpses of his girlfriend, Tatiana Gabriela, along the way.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 36, posted a carousel of photos on his Instagram handle on March 2, documenting the couple’s European escape. While Gabriela, 28, did not appear in any direct close-up shots, she made several understated cameos throughout the carefully curated photo dump.

In one snap, a hand believed to be Gabriela’s reaches across a table set with two Aperol spritzes and a bowl of chips, hinting at a cozy date. Another image captures Jonas’ yellow and brown sneakers as Gabriela sits across from him, her silver kicks visible from beneath a café table.

The pair appeared to enjoy multiple intimate meals during their trip. One photo showcased a spread of red wine and pasta as Gabriela sat opposite Jonas, her face intentionally out of frame. The singer also included a stylish shot of himself leaning against an ornate marble staircase while wearing a dark brown suit.

Gabriela later shared her own photo from what appeared to be the same staircase, posing in a light pink gown in a March 3 Instagram post, further connecting the dots for fans.

“If eat pray love were a perfectly balanced photo dump instead of just a really excellent film,” Jonas captioned the post, tagging Rome in the location.

Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela first started seeing each other late last summer, as per sources.

The singer’s new romance comes a year after his divorce from ex-wife Sophie Turner, 29, was finalized in September 2024. The exes share two daughters together.