Joe Jonas hard launches romance with Tatiana Gabriela in a post

Joe Jonas’ romance with Tatiana Gabriela took a new turn. The Jonas Brothers band member confirmed he’s dating the Puerto Rican model by hard launching their relationship on social media.

On April 18, in an Instagram post, Tatiana posted a close-up image with a caption “S.O.S.” singer as she gave the camera a flirty pout in a photo booth. Meanwhile, Joe, donning a knit button-up shirt, looked down during the candid bonding moment.

Elsewhere in the photo dump, Joe can be seen soaking up the sun in his girlfriend’s native Puerto Rico as he enjoyed beachside festivities, shaved ice and picturesque sunsets.

Plugging his band’s YouTube account, Joe captioned the post, “If you’re seeing this, it means my Puerto Rico YT vid is up now.”

But the Disney Channel alum, who shares daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, with ex-wife Sophie Turner, didn’t stop there in debuting his relationship on social media.

Indeed, Joe also shared a glimpse inside the pair’s budding romance in the April 18 YouTube vlog. In the nine-minute video, Joe and Tatiana can be seen bantering as she attempts to teach him a few lines in her mother tongue.