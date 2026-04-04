Joe Jonas melts hearts with sweet note from daughter in rare glimpse

Joe Jonas has given fans a heartwarming peek into his life as a father, sharing a touching moment involving one of his young daughters.

The Jonas Brothers star, 36, recently posted a photo of a handwritten note left for him by one of his daughters. The message, decorated with scribbles and small hearts, was placed beside a baked treat on a plate. In the note, the child attempted to write “dad,” adding an extra “a,” before sweetly finishing with “I LOVE YOU” in capital letters.

Jonas, who shares daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, with ex-wife Sophie Turner, has largely kept his family life private.

The singer first became a father in 2020 and has since spoken candidly about how raising daughters has reshaped his perspective. During an appearance alongside brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas on Amy Poehler’s podcast, he reflected on the differences between raising girls and growing up in a household of four boys.

“Boys are so different than girls,” Jonas said, adding, “I’ll watch my kids on the playground and it’s, like, delicate. And then this kid will be like, ‘Ahh!’ And dive off the top of the slide. And you’re just like, ‘That is a boy.’”

Despite their highly publicized split, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas maintain a strong co-parenting relationship. Speaking previously, he praised the actress as an “incredible mom” and expressed gratitude for the partnership they share in raising their children.