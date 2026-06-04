Joe Jonas Opens Up About Fatherhood, Dating, and Co-Parenting After Sophie Turner Split

Joe Jonas is getting real about life post-divorce — and it’s his daughters, not the spotlight, that are running the show now.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of the Hey Jonas! podcast with brothers Nick and Kevin, the 36-year-old singer gave a rare, heartfelt update on navigating single fatherhood after his 2024 split from Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, 30.

“A Hug From Them Can Solve the World’s Problems”

“I’m a single dad and I co-parent with my children’s mother,” Joe said, referring to daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3. While admitting the juggle of tours, studio time, and bedtime stories is a lot, he credits his girls with keeping him grounded.

“They’ve really given me the reason to be alive, I would say,” he shared. “I think, in my saddest moments, I’m able to be reminded quickly that a hug from them can solve the world’s problems”.

He’s quick to note he’s not alone in the struggle: “There are a lot of people in my situation that are single parents and go through this”. But he’s grateful for the support system around him — including Turner herself.

From Bitter Custody Battle to Balanced Co-Parenting

Joe and Sophie announced their split in September 2023 after four years of marriage, finalizing the divorce in September 2024 following a highly publicized custody dispute.

In 2023, Turner sued Joe, accusing him of withholding their daughters’ passports and preventing their return to England. Joe denied it, and the pair eventually reached a co-parenting agreement, with Turner dropping the filing.

Today, the tone is different. “I’m grateful that I have a co-parent that I can balance even the bad days,” Joe said on the podcast. He’s previously called Turner an “incredible mom” and stressed how important strong female role models are for his girls.

Turner has echoed the sentiment. “Joe is a great father to our children, and that’s all that I can ask for,” she said, adding that they’re “doing the best we can” to share parenting duties between the US and UK.

Dating Again: “Scary and Intimidating”

Two years post-split, Joe is also easing back into dating — though he admits it’s complicated. In a recent Esquire interview, he said his “Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown” tour schedule makes meeting people tough: “Five shows in a row doesn’t make it easy to meet someone for coffee”.

He’s not on dating apps, but “Instagram and TikTok are apps, and I’ve met people that way”. He called re-entering the dating scene “scary and intimidating” but said he’s choosing to “take a leap of faith”.

That leap even inspired new music. On a TalkShopLive stream, Joe revealed a conversation with a date sparked “Only Love,” a track from his solo album Music for People Who Believe in Love — a project he called “freeing” and too personal to share with Nick and Kevin.

Moving Forward, Together and Apart

Since the split, Turner has been linked to British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, while Joe briefly dated model Stormi Bree for five months. But both parents seem focused on stability for Willa and Delphine.

As Joe put it: “They’ve taught me that I’ll be ok. Even in my toughest days”.

The marriage may have ended, but as one outlet noted, “team mom and dad appears to be very much intact”.