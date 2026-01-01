Joe Keery named Stranger Things’ best cook by Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer

Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard and Natalia Dyer have revealed which cast member takes the crown in the kitchen.

During their appearance on The New York Times Cooking series The Pizza Interview on December 30, Wolfhard – who played Mike Wheeler pm the show – and Dyer – who portrayed Nancy Wheeler his sister – shared that Joe Keery is the best cook among the cast

Dyer said that Keery – who plays Steve Harrington in Netflix hit series- is a “good cook.” While Wolfhard added that Keery once made an “amazing” steak with chimichurri sauce.

“Just like simple, but like perfect,” he said.

While Keery earned the title, Wolfhard also revealed his own love for cooking, especially Asian cuisine. He recalled hosting a Japanese hot pot dinner that turned out “way too salty,” but recently made a kimchi stew that “was actually good.”

The duo also discussed the idea of cooking together during filming. “We talked about doing many pizza nights when we shot the last season of Stranger Things,” Wolfhard said.

He further added, “And then never did it, and always ended up maybe spending an hour and a half trying to figure out what we were going to end up ordering.”

The second installment of season 5 episodes of Stranger Things arrived on Netflix on December 25, while the finale dropped on December 31.