The real reason behind Joe Rogan and Liver King’s fallout

Social media fitness influencer Brian Johnson, better known as the “Liver King,” was arrested on Tuesday after posting a series of threatening videos aimed at popular podcaster and MMA legend Joe Rogan.

Police in Austin, Texas, confirmed the arrest, saying Liver King was taken into custody at the Four Seasons Hotel and charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a class B misdemeanour.

Joe Rogan, who lives in Austin, became involved after police were alerted to several aggressive messages Johnson had posted on Instagram.

In the videos, Liver King challenged Joe Rogan to a physical fight, stating things like: “Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you,” and adding that he had no jiu-jitsu training, while acknowledging Joe Rogan’s black belt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liver King (@liverking)

In another clip, Liver King went even further, saying he was “willing to die” and hoped Rogan would “choke me out,” calling it “a dream come true.” These statements caused serious concern.

Police reached out to Joe Rogan on Tuesday. Rogan told them he had never interacted with Liver King before and found the posts threatening. Rogan’s cooperation helped officers make the arrest quickly that same day.

Liver King, known for promoting the “ancestral lifestyle,” which includes eating large amounts of raw meat and organs, often features wild health claims that have drawn criticism from health experts.

Read More: CEO Spotify defends Joe Rogan deal after stock falls

He has over 3 million followers on Instagram and is known for his controversial approach to fitness.

Joe Rogan, host of one of the world’s most listened-to podcasts, had never invited Liver King onto his show.

However, Rogan did discuss Brian Johnson on a 2023 podcast episode, mainly focusing on Johnson’s steroid use. That episode, which gained over 8.7 million views on YouTube, may have been what triggered Johnson’s anger.

A video of the Liver King being handcuffed and led to a police car was posted to his Instagram on Tuesday, likely by someone from his team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liver King (@liverking)



Representatives for both Joe Rogan and Brian Johnson have not yet commented on the incident.

While Joe Rogan had no direct involvement with Liver King before the arrest, his public remarks about the influencer and his lifestyle appear to have played a role in provoking Johnson’s threats ultimately leading to his arrest.