Root surpasses Dravid, Kallis to become third-highest run-getter in Tests

Veteran batter Joe Root continued his sublime form in the fourth India vs England Test on Friday as he became the third-highest run-getter in the red-ball format.

Root, who started Day 3 of the Manchester Test at 11, surpassed India’s Rahul Dravid when he completed his 30 runs in the game, followed by another run which helped him overtake South Africa’s Kallis’ 13,289.

He is now behind former Australia captain Ricky Ponting in second and former India batter Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the rankings.

At lunch on Day 3 of the fourth India vs England, Joe Root was unbeaten on 63 and his eyes set on former Australia captain Ricky Ponting in the list.

The right-handed batter survived one leg before wicket appeal before almost being run out when on 22, and moved past his 104th score of fifty or more.

Ahead of the game, Ricky Ponting believed that the 34-year-old would overtake him in the list for the highest run-getter in the fourth India vs England Test.

“If he keeps going on like this, that could very well happen today. It’s a great day for batting and what a remarkable career it’s been for Joe. How he’s transformed from someone that couldn’t go on past fifty to hundreds. Now it seems like every time he gets to fifty, you just mark him down for a hundred, or a big hundred,” he said during an interview with the ICC.

The former Australia captain went on to assert that Joe Root had enough time to even go for Tendulkar’s all-time Test record.

“There’s still a fair bit to go. What is he, 35? Doesn’t look like his passion for the game is going anywhere. His run-scoring passion has probably gone up over the years. Can he chase down Sachin? Let’s see. He might as well do that,” Ricky Ponting said.