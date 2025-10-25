Joey Merlino: The mob figure who became a voice for change

A dominant figure in the 1990s mob scene, he has seen his life take unexpected turns since his infamous days in Philadelphia’s underworld.

The new Netflix series Mob War: Philadelphia vs the Mafia has reignited interest in Merlino, who has largely stepped out of the limelight and transitioned into the world of podcasting.

Born in 1962, Joseph Salvatore “Skinny Joey” Merlino was raised in a family closely connected to the Scarfo crime family. His father was loyal to the crew, while his uncle became a federal informant, drawing Joey into the mob life at an early age.

By the 1990s, Merlino had become one of Philadelphia’s mob figures, known for his charisma and swagger, yet consistently pursued by law enforcement. In 1999, following a significant FBI sting operation, he was arrested on 36 accounts, including illegal gambling, extortion and attempted murder. While the murder charges did not hold, he was convicted of racketeering and sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

After release, Merlino pivoted to legitimate business ventures. Now residing in Florida, he operates Skinny Joey’s Cheesesteaks, merging his Philadelphia roots with his new entrepreneurial identity.

In addition to running his business, he co-hosts a podcast titled The Skinny with Joey Merlino & lil Snuff, where he discusses topics such as prison reform, community issues and wrongful convictions, presenting himself as a “voice for the voiceless”.

Whether seen as a story of redemption or invention, Merlino’s transformation from mob boss to cheesesteak seller and podcaster is undeniably striking.