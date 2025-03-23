Jofra Archer bowls most expensive spell in IPL history

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has bowled the most expensive spell in Indian Premiere League (IPL) history by conceding 76 runs in his four overs.

The right-arm pacer registered an unwanted record in his side Rajasthan Royals’ game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2025.

With 76 runs conceded off four overs, Jofra Archer surpassed the previous record of 73 runs by India’s Mohit Sharma in 2024.

The high-scoring IPL 2025 encounter saw Sunrisers Hyderabad post a massive 286-6 as Ishan Kishan smashed 106 from 47 balls, including 11 fours and six sixes.

Jofra Archer’s first over went for 23 runs, including a wide ball.

In his following overs, the England fast bowler was hit for six more fours and three sixes to return with the figures of 0-76 in four overs.

Chasing 287, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 242-6 in their 20 overs as they were defeated by 44 runs in their opening game of the IPL 2025.

Most expensive IPL bowling figures

Jofra Archer (0-76) – Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2025

Mohit Sharma (0-73) – Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals, 2024

Basil Thampi (0-70) – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2018

Yash Dayal (0-69) – Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders, 2023

Reece Topley (1-68) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2024