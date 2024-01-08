Former India cricketer booked in suicide case

Former India World Cup-winning cricketer and police officer Joginder Sharma has been named co-suspect in a suicide case.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A report by India Today stated that Pawan – who hailed from Hisar – committed suicide by hanging himself on January 1 over a property dispute.

Pawan’s mother Sunita filed a complaint over her son’s death. She said that Joginder Sharma – who is a Deputy Superintendent of Haryana Police – and four others used to harass her son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by joginder sharma Fan Page (@jogisharms_fan_page)

It ended up with Pawan taking his own life.

A senior police official told media that the suspects were charged with abetment of suicide. He added that Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) will be added after an investigation against them.

Joginder Sharma bowled the last over of the ICC World T20 2007 final against Pakistan. He took the winning wicket of Misbah-ul-Haq.

He never played for India after the game. Instead, he joined the Haryana Police and became Deputy Superintendent of Haryana Police after rising through the ranks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by joginder sharma Fan Page (@jogisharms_fan_page)

Related – Joginder Sharma: India’s World T20 hero is now a senior police officer