Johi locals protest for drainage of floodwater

DADU: The land link of Johi, a small town, yet to be restored with Dadu even two months of the flash floods that turned life upside down in most parts of Sindh.

The residents of Johi staged a protest rally and strike in the town for restoration of the Johi-Dadu link road today.

In the area, Manchhar Lake floodwater, which was said to be 10 times the lake’s normal capacity, deluged the region. The towns of Johi and Mehar remained cut-off, while Khairpur Nathan Shah was completely inundated.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a session of officials had directed for rapid drainage of floodwater.

Shah ordered the officials for drainage of water from the flood-hit areas.

“We have to speed up drainage of water to facilitate people to return their homes and the life returns to normal,” Shah stated.

Despite clear instructions from the chief minister the authorities have failed to drain out floodwater from several areas of Sindh including the Johi Dadu link road, which has forced the local people to stage protests to press for drainage of the water.

