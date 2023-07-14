John Abraham will be great on ramp, definitely not on screen: Karan Johar

Bollywood star John Abraham once revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar had offered him a ‘significant’ role in his cult classic ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

Appearing on the first season of Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ with fellow actor Vivek Oberoi, John Abraham, who started his career as a model, recalled his early days in the industry when the filmmaker offered him a one-scene, one-line role in his family drama ‘K3G’.

An old clip from their interaction on the show has resurfaced on the social platform Reddit where the actor said that he was proposed to essay Robby, the college fellow and boyfriend of Kareena Kapoor’s Poo, but he turned down the offer.

“I used to seek a lot of advice from Karan, considering I was being offered numerous roles. It was during one of these discussions that he proposed a significant role in ‘K3G’ to me,” Abraham had recalled on the show.

“But when I watched the film, I was searching for the character of Robby throughout, and couldn’t find him anywhere.”

In his defence, Johar said that he had always envisioned him as a model after he judged the pageant, which was won by Abraham. “I thought his well-built physique would suit the ramp perfectly, but I never envisioned him as a big-screen star. Hence, I advised him to consider other options,” he had responded.

“However, he has come a long way since then and is now gracing the posters of my own films,” Johar added, with a reference to his supernatural flick ‘Kaal’, co-starring Abraham with Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol and Lara Dutta.

Released in 2001, the Dharma Productions’ family drama was written and directed by Johar and starred Kajol, Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles.

The most expensive Indian film of that time, ‘K3G’ was a major commercial success and received several accolades, including five Filmfare Awards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abraham made his debut a couple of years later in ‘Jism’ and was very recently seen in the Box Office juggernaut ‘Pathaan’.

