Vedaa: Makers of John Abraham-starrer release official statement as film yet to get clearance from CBFC

John Abraham and Sharvari starrer Bollywoord film – Vedaa – is yet to get clearance from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as the film is scheduled to be released on August 15.

However, the makers of the film, Vedaa, on Thursday has released an official statement regarding the delay certification of the film and late clearance from the India’s CBFC.

The statement read: “We, the producers of Vedaa feel compelled to share with our fans and supporters that despite our best efforts, we are still to secure a clearance and certification from the CBFC of India.”

The statement further added that the production house has compiled with all the regulations and submitted the film eight weeks before its release.

Vedaa was screened on June 25 and then advanced for the examining committee’s review, but since then, there has been completely silence regarding the certification appeal.

In the statement, the makers went on to add, “It is our earnest request and wish that these words reach those who are able to help us resolve and dissipate this impasse and have our film certified. August 15th is a special date that we are fortunate to find ourselves in a position to bring our film to fans of John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani, who have supported our previous releases Satyamev Jayate and Batla House on the same date.”

“Vedaa is a powerful, out-and-out entertaining film, inspired by current events. We believe it deserves to reach its audience. It is our sincere endeavor that we will be able to keep our appointment with you,” concluded the statement.

Vedaa is produced by Aseem Arora and backed by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. The film features Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Kshitij Chauhan in crucial roles.