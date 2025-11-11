John Cale gushes over Charli XCX collaboration on song ‘House’ for film ‘Wuthering Heights’

The Velvet Underground’s John Cale is heaping praise on Charli XCX!

Following the release of their collaborative song House for upcoming film Wuthering Heights, the 83-year-old musician took to his Instagram account to gush over the singer – whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison.

Sharing a clip from spine-chilling music video which features him And Charli, John Cale wrote, “Of course I was curious when Charli reached out about working together…I thought, what could she possibly want from me?!?!”

“I learned straight away – she’s laser focused and ready to challenge expectations – perfect jumping off point,” he added.



John Cale went on to share his experience of working with Charli, writing, “When I heard the music, my first thought was – no one will expect this – let’s do it!”

“Collaborating with Charli was effortless – work fast, stay in the moment, embrace the peculiarities!” he added.



In the eerie music video for song House, Charli and Cale could be seen isolated together in a remote house.

The song House is among several Charli XCX tracks featured on the Wuthering Heights soundtrack. The film starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie is set to release on February 13. 2026.