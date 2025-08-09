John Cena confirms next rival– And it’s not Brock Lesnar

In a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena revealed exactly how soon his WWE retirement is, and confirmed that his next opponent will not be Brock Lesnar.

At WWE SummerSlam, the leader of C-nation delivered a classic match against Cody Rhodes for WWE’s top title. Although he did not win, fans praised his performance.

After the event, speculation grew about a clash with Brock Lesnar, but Cena has now made it clear that Lesnar will not be his next match.

During WWE SmackDown, John Cena told fans he now has 11 appearances left before his final WWE match. This number includes several matches in the coming months.

While Brock Lesnar remains a future opponent in his farewell tour, Cena announced that his next bout will be against Logan Paul, and it will take place at Clash in Paris.

John Cena shared his thoughts about the final stage of his career, admitting that the countdown to his retirement has made him more reflective.

He acknowledged that Lesnar is still a dangerous rival and hinted that they will meet again before his career ends.

This has fuelled speculation that Brock Lesnar may face Cena in a big match at a future event, possibly Survivor Series.

The SmackDown episode also saw Logan Paul interrupt Cena, leading to a confrontation.

The night ended with Cena teaming up with Cody Rhodes to face Paul and Drew McIntyre in the main event.

Despite Paul being next on his list, John Cena’s comments made it clear that Brock Lesnar still looms large in his plans.

John Cena’s retirement tour now has a set timeline, with each appearance taking on greater importance.

Fans are eager to see not only his upcoming match in Paris but also when and where the much-anticipated showdown with Brock Lesnar will happen.

