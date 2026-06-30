John Cena gives tour of his second phase of hair transplant

American actor and retired professional wrestler John Cena shared a rare side of himself. He revealed another phase of his hair transplant journey as he debuted his shaved head on social media.

On June 29, he took to his official Facebook account to share his picture flaunting his bald head ahead of his second FUE treatment. He continued, “Round 2 of FUE Treatment, and this time I went all in for the best possible results. Thank you, Ken Anderson and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey!” In the caption of the post, he mentioned that the picture features him standing with the staff where he received the treatment.

Cena has been vocal about his transplant journey and previously discussed why he underwent the procedure in the first place in an interview with People.

He further continued telling the outlet, “I saw their signs that said ‘The bald John Cena. They pushed me into going to see what my options were. I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner, and I also got a hair transplant last November. I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago. I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness.”

Cena further added, “They don’t do anything except move your hair, one by one, from one area to another.

“If somebody’s going to sweat me for that, I don’t think there’s any shame in that. It completely changed the course of my life.”