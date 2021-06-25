John Cena is ‘definitely’ returning to WWE post ‘F9’

John Cena may think that you can’t see him, but you WILL see the wrestling superstar back in action soon!

Talking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the 44-year-old wrestler turned actor, who last stepped in the ring at Wrestlemania 36 last year, revealed that a WWE comeback is “definitely” on the cards for him.

Despite losing out at Wrestlemania 36 to Bray Wyatt, John Cena, who is one of the biggest and most popular WWE stars, said the “rumors (of his return) are true” and that “I’ll definitely be back to the WWE, I just don’t know when.”

Back in May, John Cena posted a cryptic Instagram post with just a WWE logo, which he says was not any official announcement of a match, but just because he “felt pretty nostalgic.”

“Some people took it as I was returning immediately… that’s not the case. I haven’t had my last match and I can’t wait to have my next match,” he said.

When do you think he’s returning? Perhaps, the upcoming SummerSlam?