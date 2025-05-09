John Cena returns as Peacemaker in season 2 of DC series

John Cena, former WWE star turned Hollywood actor, returned for more action as DC dropped the trailer for ‘Peacemaker’ season 2.

Created by DC Studios co-chief James Gunn, the second season of the show will take place in the rebooted DC Universe.

The universe kicked off with the animated series ‘Creature Commando’ and will continue with the upcoming ‘Superman’’ film.

‘Peacemaker’ season 2 will also see Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick reprise their roles, while newcomers include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez and Tim Meadows.

John Cena portrays Peacemaker/Christopher Smith in the show, who tries to “reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost,” per the show’s logline.

The Hollywood actor debuted as Peacemaker in 2021’s ‘The Suicide Squad.’

A year later, the ‘Peacemaker’ season 1 was released, showing John Cena working for the mysterious company A.R.G.U.S.

The first season shows the Hollywood actor investigating Project Butterfly and is tasked to kill off parasitic aliens.

It is worth noting here that John Cena retired from in-ring competition following WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas earlier this year.

He had announced his retirement from wrestling last year during the WWE Money in the Bank event in Canada.

“Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE,” he told the audience in Toronto.

“What an incredible gesture of kindness,” he said as fans chanted “thank you Cena”.