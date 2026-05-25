John Cena reveals his Netflix ‘guilty pleasure’ show

John Cena has pulled the curtain off from his favorite Netflix show that he can’t stop watching.

While attending Netflix’s Upfronts event at Pier59 Studios in New York City, the actor and retired WWE star revealed that his current “guilty pleasure” on the streaming platform is Million Dollar Secret.

“Loves me some secret millionaire,” Cena said of the elimination-style reality competition series, before quickly correcting himself to the show’s actual title.

The series follows 12 contestants competing to uncover which player is secretly holding $1 million. The mystery contestant gets to keep the prize money if they can avoid being identified and eliminated by the group.

“I think it’s a sleeper,” Cena added. “Folks should check it out. I love the show.”

The 49-year-old even joked that he hopes to appear on the series someday. “I’m crossing my fingers for a cameo of some sorts in the future,” he said.

John Cena also opened up about his upcoming Netflix comedy Little Brother, which stars him alongside comedian Eric André.

Little Brother follows a successful real estate agent whose carefully organized life is thrown into chaos when his eccentric younger brother unexpectedly reappears.

Michelle Monaghan, Christopher Meloni, Ego Nwodim and Sherry Cola also make appearances.

Little Brother premieres on Netflix on June 26.