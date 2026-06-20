John Cena shared his excitement for his forthcoming film, Little Brother. He has put in his efforts to play the lead role.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Cena told them about his straight-man role as Rudd in Little Brother, who is shown as a real estate agent and faces sudden disruption in his life when his “eccentric little brother, Marcus, unexpectedly reappears.”

He told the outlet, “The fact that Eric would wanna take a bet on me in a different capacity. This is a comedy, it’s a physical comedy, but Eric’s doing a lot of the heavy comedic lifting, and I get to kind of be the more serious role that is more vulnerable, is more dramatic.”

He continued and noted, “People don’t make those bets on me, and I’m very happy that he was like, ‘I think you’d be good for this part”

Cena, whose first interaction with André was on Adult Swim late-night talk show parody series The Eric André Show in 2020, where the 2 Broke Girls star “passed [Little Brother’s script] on to me, said, ‘Give it a read, tell me what you think.’” “This is a vehicle for him to show the world exactly how talented he is, and he needed somebody to literally bounce around off of. I read it. I knew it was gonna be great for him, and after that, it was just a matter of getting the right team,” The Suicide Squad actor quipped, gushing over André.

It is pertinent to mention that Little Brother is scheduled to be released on Netflix on June 26.