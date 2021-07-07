John Cena thinks Vin Diesel would make a great WWE superstar

John Cena, WWE superstar and star of the latest Fast & Furious movie, thinks his F9 costars, especially Vin Diesel, have what it takes to step into a wrestling ring.

Talking to Vice about his foray into one of Hollywood’s biggest film franchises that previously also successfully cast WWE star Dwayne ‘Th Rock’ Johnson, Cena was asked whether he thinks his costars could make the same transition.

Cena gave a quick nod to Vin Diesel, his estranged brother on-screen, saying that “he literally could be a WWE champion like tomorrow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #F9 (@thefastsaga)

“I think you have to have something that sort of encapsulates your persona, or provides the audience with guidance based on first impressions,” John Cena said. “Vin is in great physical condition, and the way he operates in fights — I would know firsthand! — he’s very forward and he’s got the torque and power of a Diesel truck. So I honestly think that’s a fitting name.”

John Cena also named rapper Cardi B, who plays a fake police officer in F9, saying, “Cardi B would be a hell of a WWE superstar too. What I admire most about her is she is authentically herself — through good, bad and indifferent — and I think that’s an admirable quality.”

“She’s so identifiable as Cardi B, it would be tough for her to be anyone else. It’s not like Cardi B goes to record a track and then she’s a different person outside the studio — she’s always Cardi B.,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #F9 (@thefastsaga)

In the same vein, he also nominated Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson to the list. “Cardi, Ludacris and Tyrese could all have their own entrance music!”

According to John Cena, the whole cast could be a great addition to WWE, however.

“The movie is kind of built for that, and I think that’s one of the interesting things about the franchise. You look at both entities — WWE being globally successful and Fast & Furious being globally successful — they kind of stick to their core but aren’t afraid to expand. They’re very similar.”