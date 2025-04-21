John Cena wins record 17th WWE title – But fans left unsure after odd ending

John Cena has made WWE history by winning his 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41, beating Cody Rhodes in the main event.

The win puts Cena ahead of wrestling legend Ric Flair, making him the most decorated champion in WWE history. But despite the big moment, fans and even commentators were left unsure about how it all ended.

After the WrestleMania 41 match, John Cena didn’t want to talk much. When asked about his thoughts on breaking the record, his past achievements, or even The Rock, Cena shut it all down.

He told USA Today Sports, “That seems like a clickbait question,” and added, “You’re now talking to the last real champion. Step your game up next time.” Ouch.

It’s clear that John Cena is embracing his new role as a heel (villain) in the ring. His confidence and tough attitude are part of this new version of his character, and even in interviews, he’s sticking to it.

Read More: WATCH: John Cena’s path to WWE history begins with a shocking heel turn!

As for the match itself, it had its exciting moments with both Cena and Rhodes delivering their classic moves. But there were also slow parts that took away from the excitement.

The ending, where John Cena used the championship belt to knock out Cody Rhodes and win, left fans confused and disappointed.

Many expected a huge surprise at the end – maybe The Rock showing up but instead, rapper Travis Scott appeared. While he was involved in an earlier WWE event, his appearance at such a major moment just felt out of place.

Commentators Joe Tessitore and Big E even said the match wouldn’t be remembered as one of John Cena’s best. It wasn’t the five-star classic people were hoping for but again it was Cena; the man was never known for having great matches.

Still, John Cena’s new character and his ability to stay on top of his game, even after all these years, were clear to see.

Whether you liked the match or not, one thing is for sure: John Cena has made history once again.