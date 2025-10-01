John Cena’s last in-ring appearance confirmed

After two decades of ‘Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect’, legendary John Cena is set for one last in-ring appearance on December 13 at WWE’s Saturday Night Main Event, COO Triple H announced on X.

The record 17-time world champion had announced his retirement during Money in the Bank 2024, admitting that his body wasn’t able to meet the demands of the sport.

Cena’s farewell is likely to be an emotional affair; however, his opponent is not been confirmed yet.

The former wrestler and the Chief Content Officer Triple H promised that Cena’s send-off will be a celebration of his entire legacy.

Triple H also reiterated on the fact that the WWE is crafting every detail of his farewell with special precision.

“John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable,” he said. “There are no words that can truly relay how much he means to this business. Together with our partners at Events DC and Capital One Arena, we look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe,” said ‘The Game’, aka Triple H.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul “Triple H” Levesque (@tripleh)

Cena hasn’t appeared in public since his humiliating defeat against ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

However, he is set to compete on last time in a dream match at Crown Jewel Perth against AJ Styles, on public demand.

Cena has only five dates left in his WWE career, and he might also make an appearance during the Survivor Series later this year.