LONDON: British Defence Secretary John Healey resigned on Thursday, in a shock move which he blamed on Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the finance ministry failing to commit sufficient resources to defence investment.

His announcement is a fresh blow to Starmer and comes at a politically charged moment for the embattled Labour leader, a week before a by-election which could prompt a bid to topple and replace him.

Healey’s sudden departure comes after months of delays to a long-awaited Defence Investment Plan (DIP) for funding over the next decade, which he has said would fall far short of what had been requested.

Starmer has pledged to raise defence spending to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product from next year, increasing to three percent in the next parliament.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged NATO countries to spend more and become less reliant on Washington for security.

“You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats,” Healey wrote in a resignation letter to Starmer posted on his X account.

“After explaining to you that I would not be able to accept a DIP settlement that does not give our Forces the resources they need, I am now left with no other option than to submit my resignation.”

Starmer is facing political peril in next Thursday’s contest when Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is standing for the Makerfield parliamentary seat and has said that he would participate in any Labour leadership race, although none has yet been triggered.

‘Dangerous time’

Healey has been previously talked about as another potential contender, but there has been no suggestion his resignation is linked to the leadership speculation.

British media has for weeks been reporting on behind-the-scenes battles within the government over the DIP settlement.

Starmer’s centre-left government, elected in July 2024 following 14 years of Conservative rule, has kickstarted its pledge to ramp up defence spending, with priority given to NATO commitments.

But the publication of its defence investment plan to plug a longer-term shortfall in investment was first expected back in late 2025 and has been pushed back — to the frustration of industry and others.

It was expected to be announced next week, according to reports earlier Thursday.

In his letter, Healey said he was first given full sight of the DIP on Monday, revealing that it “falls well short of what is required for defence and the country at this dangerous time”.

“Without a DIP that meets the moment in this way, I am being forced to make decisions that would reduce the readiness of our forces and increase the risk to personnel on operations, and could make the country less safe.”