Emily Blunt was celebrated by her husband John Krasinski as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.

The occasion marked a major milestone in Blunt’s career, with friends, family and industry figures gathering to honour her contribution to film. Among those standing proudly by her side was Krasinski, who appeared visibly moved as he watched his wife take centre stage.

The couple – who married in 2010 –arrived hand in hand and shared a series of affectionate moments throughout the event. For the starry event, Blunt opted for an elegant white lace dress, while Krasinski looked dapper in a tailored navy suit.

The lovebirds didn’t draw attention only for their style but for their warm and genuine connection. Krasinski was seen smiling and applauding as Blunt’s star was unveiled, joining the crowd in celebrating her achievements. The ceremony also honoured Stanley Tucci, Blunt’s longtime collaborator and brother-in-law, making the event even more special for the family.

Emily Blunt, known for roles in films including The Devil Wears Prada and A Quiet Place, has built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most versatile performers.

Despite her global success, she has often spoken about prioritizing family life with Krasinski and their two daughters, Hazel, 12, and Violet, nine.