John Krasinski shares rare details on co-parenting with Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski broke the societal stereotype as they prioritize their kids more than their own careers.

John Krasinski made a recent appearance on CBS Mornings, where he was asked how he and his wife balance their busy careers with caring for their two daughters.

John responded, “Honestly, the simple answer is ‘kids and family first.’ We have always done, luckily, a good job of doing one [movie] and then the next [one]. So one of us is always home with the kids.” The Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan alum added that he and his wife bring their daughters “wherever we’re shooting.”

“We bring those kids wherever we’re shooting and wherever we can spend time with them. So we shot all of this in New York, A Quiet Place is in New York, and Jack Ryan was over in London,” said John. He continued, “They came over in London with us. It’s a circus! It’s a family circus!”

For those unversed, John tied the knot with Emily in 2010, and the celebrity couple shares two daughters, Hazel and Violet.

Recently, John shared that his daughters are more impressed by their mother’s acting career than his. The Jack Ryan: Ghost War star also revealed that his kids think Emily is much cooler than he is.