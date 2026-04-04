John Lithgow gives insight into J.K. Rowling controversy

John Lithgow defended his decision to portray Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter, despite ongoing backlash on J.K. Rowling and the related anti-trans views.

Speaking in an interview on “The New Yorker Radio Hour,” Lithgow explained that much of the criticism of Rowling’s beliefs has been “twisted and misrepresented,” though he acknowledged that the author has “doubled down at her own cost”.

Lithgow noted that his decision to take the role came before discussions about Rowling’s views became widespread. He said the positive aspects of the project, including the opportunity to play a meaningful role and the collaboration with the creative team, outweighed concerns about controversy. “The reasons to do it were much, much stronger than the reasons to protest against what Rowling has done and said”.

He emphasized that his involvement was motivated by the people running the series, particularly Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, who convinced him to join. Lithgow also addressed the broader cultural context, stressing that the “Potter” canon itself promotes kindness, acceptance, and moral lessons, independent of Rowling’s personal views.

Footage of Lithgow as Dumbledore debuted last month in HBO’s official trailer, which prompted Rowling to praise the series on social media. Lithgow reiterated that he has not met Rowling and that she is not directly involved in the production, highlighting that the team behind the reboot is “remarkable”.

HBO’s “Harry Potter” series is scheduled to premiere this Christmas, bringing the beloved magical world back to screens with Lithgow in the iconic role of Dumbledore.