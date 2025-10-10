John Lodge, voice and soul of The Moody Blues, dies aged 82

John Lodge, the longtime singer and bass guitarist of British rock band The Moody Blues, has died at the age of 82, his family confirmed.

Lodge, a key member of the band, was behind some of The Moody Blues’ most iconic songs, including Nights in White Satin, Question, and Isn’t Life Strange.

Born in Birmingham, John Lodge joined The Moody Blues in the mid-1960s and became one of the creative forces driving the band’s signature sound. He played a vital role on the 1967 album Days of Future Passed, one of rock’s earliest concept records, and its experimental follow-up In Search of the Lost Chord released in 1968.

Throughout his career with The Moody Blues, John Lodge contributed to several landmark albums including On the Threshold of a Dream, To Our Children’s Children’s Children, A Question of Balance, Every Good Boy Deserves Favour, and Seventh Sojourn. These works cemented the band’s place in progressive rock history.

His family said John Lodge passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones and listening to the classic tunes of the Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly. They remembered him as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose faith and passion for music shaped both his life and career.

The Moody Blues musician often said performing live brought him the greatest joy. In recent years, John Lodge continued to tour with his band, sometimes sharing the stage with his son-in-law Jon and working closely with his children, Emily and Kristian.

Born in Erdington, Birmingham, John Lodge studied at Birches Green Junior School, Central Grammar School, and Birmingham College of Advanced Technology. He married Kirsten in 1968, and the couple had two children. His daughter inspired Emily’s Song, one of The Moody Blues’ heartfelt tracks.

In interviews, John Lodge often spoke about his Christian faith, which he credited with helping him stay grounded throughout the temptations of the rock world. His legacy as a musician, family man, and pillar of The Moody Blues endures among fans and fellow artists alike.

Also Read: ‘Phantom of the Opera’ star Ben Lewis dies of cancer at 46