John Oliver is officially stepping into the world of daytime drama after turning a public challenge into not one, but two major soap opera guest roles.

The Last Week Tonight host revealed during the June 28 episode of his HBO show that he has been cast in both General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, fulfilling a playful ambition he first voiced earlier this year.

Oliver will appear in a three-episode arc on General Hospital, beginning Thursday, July 2, followed by additional episodes airing Friday, July 3 and Monday, July 6. He will also make a week-long guest appearance on Days of Our Lives, with episodes scheduled to air on August 11, 12 and 14.

The announcement comes months after Oliver openly expressed interest in joining a soap opera, issuing a humorous “casting call” during a March episode of his show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

“To all the soap operas out there, let me say this: I am officially offering myself to you. Write me a role, and I will be on your set so fast, it will make your head spin,” he said at the time.

On Sunday’s episode, Oliver joked about his motivation, admitting he was “filled with scorching-hot jealousy” after seeing ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith appear on General Hospital.

Clarifying that the move was not a career shift, Oliver added, “Soap opera-acting is not my Plan B. I simply offered my hypothetical acting abilities to any soap that would meet my terms.”

Frank Valentini, executive producer of General Hospital, praised Oliver’s involvement, saying the comedian arrived on set fully prepared and embraced the experience.

John Oliver’s episodes of General Hospital will air on July 2, 3 and 4, while his episodes of Days of Our Lives will run August 11, 12 and 14.