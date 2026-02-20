John Travolta earns another milestone at the age of 72

John Travolta earned another milestone, as he added a Bombardier Global Express license to his resume.

The actor shared the news on his latest Instagram post. In his post, he shared the news by celebrating his birthday in a video of himself piloting the long-range business jet.

In the clip, Travolta is seen inside the cockpit before panning the camera through the aircraft’s spacious interior.

In the video, he can be seen addressing, “I just accomplished my license in the Global Express SIC. So this is the Global Express. Take a look… Congratulations to me”.

He captioned the post: “It’s my birthday today! And I’m very proud to say I got my license in the Global Express! Thank you for all my birthday wishes!”

Travolta has been a licensed pilot since the age of 22 and has long described aviation as his “second career.” Over the years, he has qualified to operate multiple commercial aircraft, including the Boeing 747, 707 and 737.

In 2022, he earned his Boeing 737 license and described it at the time as “a very proud moment in my aviation history.” Along with acting, Travolta has maintained a deep connection to flying.

His late wife, Kelly Preston, previously said in a 2018 interview that the family regularly travelled using his aircraft and praised his calm demeanour as a pilot.