John Travolta honors late wife Kelly Preston with musical tribute on her birthday

John Travolta has honored his beloved late wife Kelly Preston with a musical tribute on what would have been her 62nd birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, October 13, the three-time Golden Globe Award-winning star shared the snippet of his song he recorded for Kelly.

“I recorded this song for Kelly and I want to share it with you all on her birthday. Happy birthday Kelly, we love you,” John Travolta wrote along the video, signing his name, with his two youngest children, Ella, 25, and Ben, 14.

In the clip, the Summer Nights singer sang, “I’m gonna love you, like nobody’s loved you, come rain or come shine.”

“High as a mountain, and deep as a river, come rain or come shine. I guess when you met me, it was just, just one of those things, but don’t you ever bet me, ‘cause I’m gonna be true if you let me,” he continued to sing.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

John concluded, “You’re gonna love me, like nobody’s loved me.Come rain or come shine, happy together, unhappy together, now won’t that be fine. Days may be cloudy or sunny, we’re in or we’re out of the money, but I’m with you always, I’m with you rain or shine.”

The legendary star also accompanied his post with a photo of Kelly smiling as she stood outdoors on a sunny day, holding a bouquet of flowers.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston was married for nearly 30 years before her death on July 12, 2020, at the age of 57 after living with breast cancer for two years.