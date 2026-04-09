John Travolta shares pride in daughter Ella Bleu

American celebrity John Travolta has expressed his pride in his daughter, Ella Bleu. Following his daughter’s attendance at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles, the 72-year-old gushed about her on social media.

John Travolta expressed his affection for his 26-year-old daughter on Instagram on April 8. He posted a photo of Ella smiling on the red carpet along with the caption: “So proud of my baby girl @ella.bleu at the 2026 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards pink carpet.”

“Look out for Ella in my directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach,” John Travolta continued. For the event, Ella wore a high-necked black Blumarine dress with floral accents. The young actress also posted photos from the occasion, which was attended by Mindy Kaling, Pamela Anderson, and Olivia Wilde.

The actress stars in Propeller One-Way Night Coach, her father’s first feature film. It was recently announced that the film will premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The project is an adaptation of the actor’s 1997 novel of the same name.

Earlier this month, John Travolta earned another milestone, as he added a Bombardier Global Express license to his resume.

The actor shared the news on his latest Instagram post. In his post, he shared the news by celebrating his birthday in a video of himself piloting the long-range business jet.

In the clip, Travolta is seen inside the cockpit before panning the camera through the aircraft’s spacious interior.

In the video, he can be seen addressing, “I just accomplished my license in the Global Express SIC. So this is the Global Express. Take a look… Congratulations to me”.

He captioned the post: “It’s my birthday today! And I’m very proud to say I got my license in the Global Express! Thank you for all my birthday wishes!”