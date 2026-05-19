John Travolta sheds light on his viral 2026 Cannes beret look

John Travolta shared his thoughts on the 2026 Cannes Film Festival looks, especially the red beret he showed off on the red carpet.

John Travolta became the talk of the town after he stepped out at the premiere of his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, sporting a white beret on Friday. The next day, at the film’s photocall, he again rocked the classy headgear look, this time with a black beret paired with black wire-rimmed spectacles.

​In an interview with CNN, Travolta explained that behind his much-talked-about outfits, the idea was to present himself as a director, not as an actor. He further told the outlet, “I said, ‘I’m a director this time. You’re an actor, play the part of a director, look like an old-school director.”

​Travolta went on to say, “So I looked up pictures from the ’20, ’30s, ’40s, ’50, ’60s, and the old-school directors wore berets, and the glasses, and I thought, ‘That’s what I’m doing. I’m doing an homage to being a director, so I’m going to play the part of being a director.” The Grease actor shared that he wanted to make the moment memorable. He added, “I’ll know ‘Oh, that was ‘Propeller One-Way Night Coach,’ that was Cannes, that’s when I won the Palme d’Or,’ and I’ll have a vividness of it”.

​Travolta also received the Cannes Palme d’Or at the 2026 Cannes, which is the highest prize awarded to the director of the Best Feature Film.