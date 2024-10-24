‘John Wick’ director reveals Eva Longoria’s role in saving the film

The directors of “John Wick” franchise, led by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, have made a surprising revelation about the role of actress Eva Longoria in the first film.

In a recent interview, filmmakers Chad Stahelski and David Leitch revealed that they almost shut down development on the first film in 2014 when their investor could not raise $6million in time.

However, they were surprised when TV star Eva Longoria casually came in and handed them the amount just 24 hours before the filmmakers planned to ‘lock the doors on the movie.’

According to the ‘John Wick’ directors, they tried to max out credit cards and offered the actors a chance to invest.

They succeeded in securing the amount after Longoria picked up the phone and scored her first major producing credit.

“Basil took us out to dinner, and we were laughing about all the bulls**t that happened, and he said: ‘By the way, funny story, you know who gap financed you? Eva Longoria.’ We were like, ‘What!’” Chad Stahelski recalled.

The filmmakers then took the Hollywood actress out on a dinner and thanked her for saving the movie.

“She was laughing, going, ‘I didn’t think it was going to work’,” Stahelski said.

The investment turned out to be the best decision by Eva Longoria as ‘John Wick’ generated over $87 million at the global box office while having a $20 million.

The franchise, which has earned over $1 billion worldwide, also established Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves as an action star.

Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed that ‘John Wick 5‘ was in the works after the stunning ending in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘.

