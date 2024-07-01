John Wick director to remake Bollywood film Kill in English language

Chad Stahelski, who directed John Wick, and his production company 87Eleven are set to make an English-remake of Bollywood action film Kill for Lionsgate.

The announcement came as the Hindi-language original Kill is set to hit theaters in the US on July 4, Variety reported on Monday.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the movie tells the story of an army commando Amrit played by Lakshya who finds out that his lover Tulika portrayed by Tanya Maniktala is engaged against her will.

He gets on a Delhi-bound train to derail the marriage and reunite with his true love.

However, his journey takes a violent turn when a gang of knife-wielding thieves start terrorising passengers on the train leading Amrit to fight them and save those around him.

The theatrical rollout of Kill in the US is the first time a Hindi-language film is partnering with a Hollywood studio for a theatrical release in North America and the UK, as per Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski termed the Bollywood movie “the most wild and creative action movie.”

“Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It’s exciting to be developing an English-language version — we have big shoes to fill and I’m looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that,” he said in a statement.

The original film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions, and Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain from Sikhya Entertainment.

Reacting to the announcement, they said that it was unprecedented and a big win for an Indian cinema.

“When we made ‘Kill’ with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we dreamed of global love, and seeing North American theaters chant ‘Kill! Kill! Kill!’ was like seeing that vision come alive,” they said in a joint statement.