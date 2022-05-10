John Wick: Here is what Keanu Reeves wants for fourth installment

Hollywood and John Wick actor Keanu Reeves admitted to having made his character suffer in the fourth instalment of the action film franchise.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be a direct sequel to John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The action film concluded with the protagonist being a target of all bounty hunters after breaking the rules.

Filmmaker and stunt expert Chad Stahelski, who came to Cinemacon with the actor, recalled what was discussed between them.

“We keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer,” he was quoted saying in the report. “That’s where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward.”

He said the ideas for the upcoming film were pitched by The Matrix star himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Wick (@johnwickmovie)

The footage, which premiered during at CinemaCon, showed Laurence Fishburne’s character Bowery King asking John Wick what is coming next.

The trailer shed a new day is coming and with new ideas, rules and management. John Wick also resolved to kill all of his enemies.

The first look also showed jaw-dropping fight sequences such as him riding a horse in the desert along with car chases and attacking an enemy’s head with nunchucks.

“I want you to find peace, John,” a voice is heard while another states the only path leads to is death.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is expected to release on March 24 next year.

Comments