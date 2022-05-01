Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard did not like Winona Ryder tattoo

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp suggested his former actor-wife Amber Heard wasn’t happy with the tattoo he had for his fellow celebrity Winona Ryder.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star suggested during the hearing of the libel case against the Aquaman actor.

Johnny Depp, in the hearing, denied the physical assault allegations against him by his former wife. He said things went ugly because of the “Winona Forever” ink on his right arm.

It is pertinent to mention that Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were seeing each other in the late 1980s till 1990.

However, he hinted at Amber Heard making him change “Winona Forever” to “Wino Forever”.

Johnny Depp claimed that Amber Heard insisted on getting a tattoo about her. He added that ‘everything started going sideways’ after he obliged.

“I was doing what he could to bring a smile to her face rather than a frown,” said Depp.

He also drew parallels between his relations with Amber Heard to that of his mother Betty Sue, who was allegedly abusive towards him during his childhood.

“If there’s a dialogue between two people, both people need to speak,” he said as quoted in the report. “But there was no way to fit a word in. It was a sort of rapid-fire, endless parade of insults.

“You start to slowly realise that you are in a relationship with your mother, in a sense. And I know that sounds perverse and obtuse, but the fact is, some people search for weaknesses in people.”

