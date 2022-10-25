Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez refuses to work with Kanye West

American lawyer Camille Vasquez has ended her working relationship with rapper, Kanye West aka Ye.

As per the reports, American attorney, Camille Vasquez who helped Hollywood star Johnny Depp win the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, was hired to handle the business matters of Ye.

However, the sources confirmed that the law professional has now dropped the rapper from her clientele.

According to the details, Ye was urged by Vasquez’s firm to retract his anti-semitic remarks which he refused to do so, and rather doubled and tripled over the weekend. In the wake of his move, she informed her firm, Brown Rudnick, of her decision to not work with Ye.

Citing the sources close to the law firm, reports suggest that Brown Rudnick still wishes to work with the performer and hence, suggested he draw back his anti-semitic statements. Reportedly, Ye turned down the call and fired the law firm instead.

Earlier this month, Ye was also locked out of his social media handles due to the same reason. First, he was banned from posting on Instagram by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, after which he took to Twitter.

West later made a post on the micro-blogging site, where he claimed that he wasn’t anti-Semitic. The tweet was removed by Twitter due to a violation of its policies and his account was locked.

