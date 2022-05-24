Johnny Depp channels Captain Jack Sparrow outside courthouse

Johnny Depp transformed into his ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ character, Captain Jack Sparrow for the fans waiting outside the courthouse during the trial.

Although Depp is not expected to reprise his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ in the future, the actor channeled his iconic character of Capt. Jack Sparrow for a brief moment, to treat his fans waiting outside the Virginia courthouse during the blockbuster trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Earlier this week, a video published by one of the lucky fans on the micro-blogging site, sees Johnny exiting the courthouse after the trial. As he noticed the fans waiting outside the court, the actor slowed down the car to interact with them and thanked the admirers for constant support throughout the trial.

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Captain Jack made an appearance, y’all!! Thanks JD & team ❤️❤️ Sending love and support!! pic.twitter.com/OUJkFziNes — Bekka Schultz Fontanilla (@CasablancasGrl) May 18, 2022

Furthermore, when one of the fans remarked, “You’ll always be the Captain Jack Sparrow,” Johnny immediately got into the avatar, and responded in the distinctive accent and tone carried by Sparrow.

He said, “He’s still around somewhere I’ve seen him now and again. Shows up now and again.” As a fan suggested Johnny not to forget the ‘jar of dirt’, a reference from the ‘Pirates’ franchise, Johnny smirked and replied, “Love you guys. Thank you, so much!”

It is pertinent to mention that Depp had played Sparrow in all five of the films before being replaced for the upcoming installment, due to the defamation trial by Heard.

For those unversed, Depp and Heard had returned to the stands in their blockbuster defamation trial revolving around allegations of spousal abuse.

The case centers on a column written by Heard for a foreign magazine in December 2018 in which she describes herself as a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’ who was pilloried online after her assault claims.

The actress never names Johnny Depp, who she was married to, from 2015 to 2017 – but he sued her for defamation, seeking $50 million in damages.

Depp in return was countersued by ex-wife, Heard for $100 million on the account of ‘rampant physical violence and abuse’ at his hands during the two-year marriage span.

The closing arguments for the trial will be heard on Friday, May 27.

Comments