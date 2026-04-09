Johnny Depp earns high praise from Ian McKellen amid career comeback

Veteran actor Ian McKellen has heaped praise on Johnny Depp, revealing he formed a strong bond with the star while working on their upcoming film.

The two actors are set to appear together in a new retelling of A Christmas Carol, where Depp takes on the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge. The project marks one of Depp’s most high-profile roles in recent years following his widely publicised legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Speaking about his experience on set, McKellen did not hold back his admiration as he said, “He’s effervescent, funny, irreverent, serious — all at the same time. It was a bit of a love fest, really. I fell in love with him. He’s very obliging to his fellow actors. [There was] a wonderful feeling on the set.”

The film also stars Andrea Riseborough, Rupert Grint and Tramell Tillman, bringing together a diverse ensemble cast for the classic Charles Dickens adaptation.

McKellen further praised Depp’s professionalism, noting that he was generous and supportive toward fellow actors, helping create a positive atmosphere on set.

Depp’s casting as Scrooge signals another step in his gradual return to major film projects. The actor faced significant professional setbacks following legal disputes in recent years, including losing a libel case in the UK and later winning a defamation case in the United States. During that period, he stepped away from several Hollywood roles.