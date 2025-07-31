Johnny Depp’s evil side takes over in first ‘Hyde’ trailer

Johnny Depp and Ridley Scott have officially unveiled the first trailer for Hyde, a bold new graphic novel series that puts a dark twist on the classic Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

The nearly six-minute Hyde trailer, now live online, gives fans a glimpse of a haunting reimagining, one that positions Depp as the main character in a world where evil has fully taken over.

This marks a fresh chapter in Johnny Depp’s creative journey, as he returns to the spotlight with a project that blends horror, art, and psychological depth.

Ridley Scott, known for his masterful storytelling, is supporting the series through his production company Scott Free, bringing cinematic quality to the printed page.

In this version, Dr. Jekyll has not taken his own life. Instead, his darker alter ego, Hyde, survives and thrives.

Living in the shadows of Victorian London, Johnny Depp’s character embraces his worst instincts, experimenting with the same serum that once split his personality.

The Hyde trailer shows how far the story has drifted from the original tale, offering a brutal and visually intense experience.

The series is created by Jesse Negron and Joe Matsumoto, with artwork from Gary Erskine and Chris Weston.

Johnny Depp’s likeness shapes the central figure, and he has actively contributed to the development of the character’s disturbing personality.

Every decision Hyde makes is touched by Johnny Depp’s creative input, bringing a personal edge to the narrative.

Hyde is not a film or TV show, but a two-volume graphic novel set to launch on Halloween.

Johnny Depp has celebrated the trailer’s release on social media, expressing his long-standing passion for the original novella.

The Hyde trailer highlights rich, stylised visuals and intense storytelling, building anticipation ahead of the official release.

While the release date for Volume Two remains unconfirmed, fans are already eager for more after seeing the first Hyde trailer.