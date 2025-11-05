Johnny Depp in trouble after his dog's killing spree

The 21 Jump Street star Johnny Depp’s rescued dog’s killing spree threatens to push him out of his neighbourhood. During a walk on the grounds of his property in Sussex, Johnny Depp’s dog, a bullmastiff named Bourbon, broke free from his handler’s control and attacked the pasture of a neighbouring farmer. As a result of the encounter, two sheep were harmed: one sustained very serious injuries and, unfortunately, did not recover, which led to a significant loss for the farmer.

However, the neighbourhood is upset with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor for the sad event.

In this regard, an insider, while reacting to the incident, said, “People are up in arms.”

“They don’t take kindly to these things and say irresponsible pet owners are to blame. Johnny had been able to fly under the radar, but now he’s being watched closely by the locals who are criticising him,” Radar Online further added.

The Golden Globe winner developed a fondness for the countryside after spending the winter with his friend, guitarist Jeff Beck, at his estate in East Sussex.

“Johnny’s deeply upset over the sheep getting killed – he loves all animals and wasn’t even home when the attack happened,” the source stated. “He’s hired a dog trainer to get Bourbon under control, but it won’t bring back the sheep.”

“Johnny does love his life in the U.K., but he’s starting to think he might be better off back in the U.S. or on his island, Little Halls Pond Cay in the Bahamas,” the insider continued.

“But it’s a bummer for him to be driven out of the U.K. for being such a bad neighbour,” they revealed.