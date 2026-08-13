Johnny Depp and The Fast Show star Paul Whitehouse delighted fans by reuniting to recreate their famous “Suits You, Sir” sketch more than two decades after Depp’s memorable cameo on the British comedy series.

The reunion took place backstage at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday night, where Depp was performing with his band Hollywood Vampires.

Depp appeared in The Fast Show’s 2000 farewell special, joining regular cast members Paul Whitehouse and Mark Williams in the popular “Suits You, Sir” sketch. The appearance came several years after the original BBC sketch show, which ran from 1994 to 1997.

More than 26 years later, Depp and Whitehouse brought the beloved catchphrase back to life during their backstage reunion.

In a video shared by Whitehouse’s wife, Dr Mine Conkbayir, the two friends are seen with their arms around each other as they repeat the famous line, “Oh suits you, sir,” before jokingly puckering up for a kiss.

“26 years later and saucier than ever! Suit You Sirs! The @hollywoodvampires were f**king phenomenal!” Conkbayir captioned the clip, adding a message of affection for Depp.

She also shared a photograph of the actor and her husband kissing, joking that the pair had “declared their love for each other” and suggesting that “wedding bells” could soon be on the way.

The reunion quickly won over fans, with many praising the pair as “iconic” and describing their meeting as a reunion they had been waiting for.